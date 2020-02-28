Gisele Bündchen may love being a stepmom but she’s not a fan of being called one. The 39-year-old supermodel opened up to her fans on Thursday via social media and revealed: “I don’t like the word ‘stepmom.'” Gisele, who shares her son Benjamin Rein, ten and daughter Vivian Lake, seven with husband Tom Brady was asked what it feels “being a stepmom” to Tom’s 12-year-old son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, whom the New England Patriots quarterback shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

©@gisele Gisele took a moment to answer questions from her fans and followers

After making it clear she’s not a fan of using that term, the Brazilian beauty added, “I like the word ‘bonus mom’ because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life.”

When asked by another fan how she manages time with her hubs while being so busy she said, “I think we just try our best to be present with the kids when we are with the kids.” She added,“I think it’s not so much [about] the amount of time, I think it’s the quality of time.”

©@gisele The famous couple celebrated 11 years of marriage with a sweet throwback picture

The Lessons: A Path to my Meaningful Life author continued by explaining: “I think what’s really important as well is the energy that is around the children. The mom-of-two shared that she and Tom make their kids feel loved by, “constantly giving them kisses and hugs.” She continued, “I think they really see how much we love each other and how much we support each other.”