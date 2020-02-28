Maluma latest ad

Maluma shows off his abs and makes his debut as an underwear model

Eva Longoria, J Balvin and more have classic reactions

Oh baby! Maluma turned heads in his latest ad. The 26-year-old made his debut in Calvin Klein’s latest ad campaign. “MAMÁ WE MADE IT... !! De medallo pa’l mundo. @calvinklein Deal with it. #MYCALVINS,” he proudly captioned the video. In the clip, the Colombian heartthrob left nothing to the imagination as he stripped down to black briefs. In another clip, the HP singer doses himself in water – all while flashing his signature grin. In the video posted on the official account, the star make his grand debut.

Maluma strips down for Calvin Klein©@calvinklein
Maluma stripped down for his Calvin Klein debut

“Everything sounds sexier in Spanish,” he tells the camera first in English and then translating it to his native language. Maluma’s latest project got a lot of love from fans and friends alike. “Pa la cultura legoooo otro más !! Felicidades/ For the legooo culture another one !! Congratulations g,” fellow musician and Colombian J Balvin wrote.

“Rompiste bro,” Nicky Jam wrote. One surprising comment came from Maluma’s ex-girlfriend and model Natalia Barulich. Felicidades Juancho,” she sweetly wrote. In addition, Eva Longoria, Thalia and more stars took to the comments to celebrate.

Maluma was in good company as he was joined by Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Lil Nas X. It’s no surprise the No Se Me Quita singer landed the gig – as he’s been keeping his body in shape while on the road of his 11:11 World tour.


In order to keep his body in tip top shape, the star credits daily meditation, workouts and his traveling chef. In a recent interview with Men’s Health magazine, Mala Mia singer shared his fitness secret. “I love eating good it makes me feel good,” he shared. “My whole body my mind works better when I eat good. It’s the gas that you put in your body.”

