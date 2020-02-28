Oh baby! Maluma turned heads in his latest ad. The 26-year-old made his debut in Calvin Klein’s latest ad campaign. “MAMÁ WE MADE IT... !! De medallo pa’l mundo. @calvinklein Deal with it. #MYCALVINS,” he proudly captioned the video. In the clip, the Colombian heartthrob left nothing to the imagination as he stripped down to black briefs. In another clip, the HP singer doses himself in water – all while flashing his signature grin. In the video posted on the official account, the star make his grand debut.

©@calvinklein Maluma stripped down for his Calvin Klein debut

“Everything sounds sexier in Spanish,” he tells the camera first in English and then translating it to his native language. Maluma’s latest project got a lot of love from fans and friends alike. “Pa la cultura legoooo otro más !! Felicidades/ For the legooo culture another one !! Congratulations g,” fellow musician and Colombian J Balvin wrote.

“Rompiste bro,” Nicky Jam wrote. One surprising comment came from Maluma’s ex-girlfriend and model Natalia Barulich. Felicidades Juancho,” she sweetly wrote. In addition, Eva Longoria, Thalia and more stars took to the comments to celebrate.