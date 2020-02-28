Good friends are those who support you in the bad times and live your joy as their own in the good times. You can ask Casper Smart, who was absolutely over the moon to see Dayanara Torres complete her cancer treatment. The fellow Mira Quien Baila judges have formed a beautiful friendship while working on the Univision dance show and have given us memorable moments on the screen showing the affection they feel for each other. And Jennifer Lopez’s former husband proved again how much he cares about his friend in the latest video shared by Dayanara. Marc Anthony’s former wife celebrated with a party to mark her last treatment season with family and friends, and the choreographer made an entrance with a beautiful bouquet.... and his best dance moves! “I have the best friends ever!” she wrote with the cute footage. You just have to press play to share the happiness with Dayanara and see Casper’s sweet salsa tribute!