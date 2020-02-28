There is no denying the incredible strength and poise that Vanessa Bryant has been showing the world after the passing of her husband Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna. With every post that the mamá-of-four shares on her personal social media profile, we get further insight on how deep and special a bond the family shared. In her latest post, Vanessa shared a clip from end credits of Kobe’s MUSE documentary where you can see the then-family of four laughing and enjoying each other’s company. In the video, fans and followers can hear the five-time NBA champion’s favorite song XO by Beyoncé (which Beyoncé performed at the opening of the memorial celebration hosted at the Staples Center in Los Angeles).

Loading the player...

Vanessa captioned the heartfelt video with, “Missing you both so much #GigiBryant and @kobebryant MUSE documentary. Even missing your “earthquakes”- (leg shakes) song is XO by @beyonce.” She also continued by sharing the lyrics to the poignant song sang by the 38-year-old Crazy in Love singer. The song starts off, “Your love is bright as ever / Even in the shadows / Baby kiss me / Before they turn the lights out / Your heart is glowing / And I'm crashing into you / Baby kiss me / Before they turn the lights out.”