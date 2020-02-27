Vanessa Bryant shared a very special tribute tattoo in honor of her late husband and daughter. The mom-of-four took to her social media to repost Kobe Bryant’s sister Sharia Washington’s latest tattoo. “(My sister-in-law got this cool tattoo to honor #GigiBryant and #Kobe 2~24 forever. Love you @shariawash.” The tattoo, which is located on Sharia’s shoulder, is a snake drawn in the infinity symbol with the numbers two and twenty four on opposite sides. The mamba snake represents Kobe (Mamba) and Gianna (Mambacita) nicknames. The numbers were numbers on the father-daughter duo’s jerseys.

©@vanessabryant Kobe Bryant’s sister Sharia Washington got a tattoo in honor of her late brother and niece

Sharia took to her social media to originally share the image and thank the artist who did the work. “Thank you @peterbarriostattoo.” Since the tragic helicopter accident that claimed the lives of Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, on January 26, Vanessa has shared a host of tribute tattoos and artwork done in honor of the pair.

In the post directly prior to her latest, Vanessa shared a picture of her friend Sydney Leroux’s number two tattoo in honor of Gianna. “#2 Leroux. Thank you for honoring my Gigi. I love you @sydneyleroux.” Vanessa and Sharia shared a special moment earlier this month. In celebration of her and Kobe’s youngest daughter marking a major milestone, she shared a video with the world. In the clip, little Capri proudly standing up with the help of her aunt.

On Monday, February 24, Vanessa made her first public appearance since the passing of Kobe and Gianna at the memorial ceremony held at the Staples Center in their honor. During the emotional event, which was attended by Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, JAY-Z, Beyoncé and more, Vanessa spoke out about losing her daughter and husband.