Vanessa Bryant shared a very special tribute tattoo in honor of her late husband and daughter. The mom-of-four took to her social media to repost Kobe Bryant’s sister Sharia Washington’s latest tattoo. “(My sister-in-law got this cool tattoo to honor #GigiBryant and #Kobe 2~24 forever. Love you @shariawash.” The tattoo, which is located on Sharia’s shoulder, is a snake drawn in the infinity symbol with the numbers two and twenty four on opposite sides. The mamba snake represents Kobe (Mamba) and Gianna (Mambacita) nicknames. The numbers were numbers on the father-daughter duo’s jerseys.
Sharia took to her social media to originally share the image and thank the artist who did the work. “Thank you @peterbarriostattoo.” Since the tragic helicopter accident that claimed the lives of Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, on January 26, Vanessa has shared a host of tribute tattoos and artwork done in honor of the pair.
In the post directly prior to her latest, Vanessa shared a picture of her friend Sydney Leroux’s number two tattoo in honor of Gianna. “#2 Leroux. Thank you for honoring my Gigi. I love you @sydneyleroux.” Vanessa and Sharia shared a special moment earlier this month. In celebration of her and Kobe’s youngest daughter marking a major milestone, she shared a video with the world. In the clip, little Capri proudly standing up with the help of her aunt.
On Monday, February 24, Vanessa made her first public appearance since the passing of Kobe and Gianna at the memorial ceremony held at the Staples Center in their honor. During the emotional event, which was attended by Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, JAY-Z, Beyoncé and more, Vanessa spoke out about losing her daughter and husband.
“My baby girl Gianna Bryant is amazingly sweet and gentle soul, she always kissed me goodnight and good morning,” she told the crowd as she held back tears. “She knew how much they meant to me. She was daddy’s girl, but I know how much she loved her mama.”
The mother to Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and eight-month-old Capri Kobe added about the milestones she would not be able to make with her daughter. “We will not be able to see Gigi go to High School. We didn’t get the chance to teach her how to drive a car. I wont’ be able to tell her how gorgeous she looks on her wedding day,” she tearfully added. “I’ll never get to see my baby girl walk down the aisle, have a father daughter dance with her daddy.”