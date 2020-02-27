Stormi Webster is here to remind you that she is fabulous. In case you forgot, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s little girl is already making a wave in the world of fashion. The two-year-old has a host of accessories and jewels that would make anyone jealous. “#LOVEOFMYLIFE,” the makeup maven captioned the photo carousal. For the photo session there was one thing that she put on display, her studded purse. In the first photo, little Storm wears all-black sweatpants and a black and red shirt and matching Jordan 1’s. The little style star also rocks tiny gold hoop earrings. In addition to her fit, the stylish tot kept her clutch close.

©@kyliejenner Stormi Webster showed off her diamond-studded purse

In the series, Stormi struck a host of different poses for her mom who snapped the pictures. Proving she means business, Kylie and Travis’ baby girl even took a phone call. After garnering over nine million likes, there were some famous faces in the comments who praised the photos.

“This face,” auntie Kim Kardashian wrote. “hahahahaha her on the phone in the last photo,” auntie Khloe Kardashian wrote. It’s no surprise that Stormi’s stylish pic is making waves. The tiny tot and her mom recently turned heads on social media with another one of her style choices. Earlier this month, Kylie shared a series of photos featuring her baby girl sporting super adorable custom hoop earrings.

Followers and fans had a lot to say in the comments about their concern over the hoop earrings. Many were worried that the ear candy would be too heavy for the little lady. Unfazed, the Kylie Cosmetics creator didn’t address the issue and kept the pictures on her feed. Stormi continues to rack up the likes. However, when it comes to being famous, the 22-year-old isn’t sure how she is going to approach that topic with her daughter when the time comes. I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now,” she said.