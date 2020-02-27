This probably won't come as a surprise, but we think Eva Mendes would be an awesome aunt to have. Not only is she cool and inspiring (she’s starred in movies and designs clothes, but you already knew that), but she also seems to be super supportive and caring about her family. And how do we know that? Aside from past interviews and following her on social media, her latest post declares she has a great relationship with her niece Dani Levy.

©@evamendes Eva’s niece is taking after her aunt’s fashionable ways

Next to a photo of her beautiful niece wearing one of Eva’s designs with New York and Company, the Cuban-American actress wrote, “My beautiful niece @_danilevy wearing my Vera sweater. Do yourself a favor and look up her insta! So beautiful. And oh yea, top available now. Link in bio if you care.”

You see? The 45-year-old is a cool aunt all around, and we can definitely see good genes run in the family. Aside from looking like her aunt, Dani seems to be keen on fashion too, sharing her cute outfits and pieces from Eva’s NY & Co. collection. Even though their styles differ, there are hints of vintage-inspired silhouettes – Eva’s favorites.

©GettyImages The mom-of-two appeared at the 2020 Create and Cultivate conference in L.A.

This isn’t the first time we see or hear of the Hitch actress’ niece. Ryan Gosling’s leading lady has previously mentioned her on her social channels before, giving shoutouts here and there, especially when modeling her pieces.