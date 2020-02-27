Think you have what it takes to pull off the perfect ‘heist’? Now is your chance. The famed Netflix show Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, is coming to a city near you test your strategic thinking skills. Jump into the world of Money Heist with La Casa de Papel: The Experience where you will be greeted with tons of memorable moments and action. Guests will band together to work to achieve the goal of executing the perfect ‘crime’ within an escape room inspired by the popular Netflix series ahead of the release of its next season.

©Vancouver Media / Netflix Money Heist first started streaming on Netflix in late 2017

The La Casa de Papel: The Experience will be visiting three cities: Madrid, Spain, Paris, France and São Paulo, Brazil. Although tickets are on sale with more than 40,000 people who have already signed up on the waitlist in hopes of joining ‘the family’ and pulling their version of a perfect heist. Guests will only have an hour and a half to complete their mission (more than enough time to pull off the ‘crime’ of the century, don’t you think?). Each session will allow 30 participants to work together to achieve their end goal.

©Vancouver Media / Netflix Money Heist follows the story of ‘The Professor’ and his crew as they work to steal from the Royal Mint of Spain

The experience will be held at Palacio de las Alhajas in Spain, Banco de São Paulo in Brazil and Monnaie de Paris in France. La Casa de Papel: The Experience is said to also be making stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Miami and many more. Find out more at www.lacasadepapelexperience.com