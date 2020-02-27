Shakira isn’t a regular mom, she’s the cool mom – and her latest post proves it. “Soccer mom and skate mom,” the Hips Don’t Lie singer captioned the picture. The 43-year-old went back to her rocker roots in the fun photo. Shak smiles for the camera she rocks a vintage Harley Davison tee shirt under an unzipped hoodie and funky leggings. Topping the look off, the mother-of-two rocked a red beanie while she holds a skateboard. There’s no telling if Shak put her skills to the test or if she was just in mom mode for the occasion.

©@shakira Shakira showed off her post Super Bowl look

Missing from the photo were her and Gerard Piqué’s two sons, Sasha, five, and Milan, seven. Although her two little men were absent from the photo, it’s obvious that her boys have some cool hobbies. Shakira has no problem showing off her #momlife. In a video posted in January, the star and her boys share a funny moment. While the Chantanje singer lifts weights, her two boys playfully throw fitness balls her way.

Shakira always has her little boys in mind when she tries out something new. In December, the star posted a hilarious video of her losing a mini table tennis match. “Trying out a real toy.” Fans get a look at some of Shakira and Gerard’s son’s favorite hobbies as the pair share pictures via social media. It’s no surprise that the boys are taking after their father and love soccer and according to Shak, a little love for music as well.