The Jenner clan just grew a little more with the latest arrival of Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s baby nephews. Brandon Jenner, son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, and his wife Cayley Stoker welcomed their twin sons Bo Thompson Jenner and Sam Stoker Jenner this week. Brandon’s mom Linda shared a super sweet message on her social media profile announcing the arrival of her newest grandbabies. In her post, which shows several pictures of Sam and Bo, she revealed that the boys are fraternal twins. “[Cayley and Brandon] are the proud parents of two exceptionally beautiful fraternal twin boys,” exclaimed the very proud ‘La La’ (their cheeky way of say grandmother).

©@ltlindathompson Brandon and Cayley wed on January 21 at the Santa Barbara Courthouse

Linda continued, “Bo Thompson Jenner & Sam Stoker Jenner - already snuggling with their La La almost every day! Feeling so blessed as a family - with Eva being the BEST big sister imaginable! #twinboys #lala.” In the first picture shared by the happy grandmother, you can see dad Brandon beaming with pride as he holds his twin boys Sam and Bo. Her following picture is one of the twin boys swaddled with accompanied by a plush giraffe and rabbit toy.