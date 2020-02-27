After Thalía suffered a minor burn on her arm, the Mexican singer-actress has given an update on how the situation is looking, and as her son said, “it’s like flesh.” Eek! Earlier this week, Thalía took to social media to share photos and videos of a six-tier ‘80s inspired cake she received from Divine Delicacies. While trying to place the sparkler candles on, one of them accidentally tumbled over resulting in a minor burn on her forearm. Ouch! But the former telenovela actress played it off très cool and continued as if nothing had happened.

©@thalia Thalía burned her arm while placing sparkler candles on her cake

When she showed a glimpse of her burn the first time, it didn’t look too bad – only slightly red. Next to the clip she wrote, “‘The show must continue’ and my mind overcomes the pain automatically. However, arriving at my house that night and even until today, the burn is a constant throbbing.” A few days later thought, the 48-year-old’s scorch was looking pretty fleshy with the top layers of her skin peeled off.