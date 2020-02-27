Maluma has taken the prize for gift giving! The HP singer shared a special picture of his grandfather posing with his Christmas gift and honestly, we can’t get enough. “Mi Abuelo con su mula que le regale de navidad #cachaco le puso de nombre esto si es hermoso siempre quiso una mula desde pequena y pues hoy la tiene a disfrutarla abuelito te amo/ My grandfather with his mule that I gave him Christmas #cachaco named him this if it is beautiful he always wanted a mule from childhood and because today he has it to enjoy it grandpa I love you.”Adding to the sweetness, Maluma’s grandfather proudly poses alongside the beautiful donkey.

©@maluma Maluma shared the sweet picture of his abuelo with his new donkey

The picture appears to have been taken at the singer’s home in Colombia at the stables. If fans look closely the will see the star’s prize horse Hercules in the background. Animals hold a special place in the 11 PM singer’s heart. The Colombian heartthrob often shares photos of his horses and dogs on his social media. Earlier this month, the star shared a special moment with a new little friend from his trip to Dubai. “Lion Heart.” In the adorable photo, the star struggles close to the lion cub.

In the comments, he added: “No le cuentes/ Don’t tell him,” he wrote teasing about his other animals. At the end of 2019, the 27-year-old singer asked his followers to pray for his dog who fell ill. Shortly after the post, the star shared a remarkable update. “After this I do believe in miracles greetings from La Niña is much better and between the 2 of us we thank you from the heart to those who sent us all the good energy.”