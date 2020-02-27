No wonder he’s one of the most loved artists in the world - Ricky Martin is a talented hitmaker, but also has a heart made out of pure gold. The Puerto Rican megastar, who is conquering the world with his Movimiento Tour shared a moving clip while in Buenos Aires. “I was in my hotel room when suddenly I heard the noise,” he wrote alonside the video, “thank you for so much love, I adore you Argentina.” The camera follows Ricky through the corridors until he reaches the outside of the hotel where a roaring crowd is waiting to see their idol. The Tiburones singer, aware of the long hours they might have been waiting, approaches his fans and greets them with a smile on his face. Press play to see the full video and say, “Aaaaaaw.”

More about Ricky Martin