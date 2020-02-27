Ricky Martin’s hotel is under siege with fans - but his reaction will warm your heart

The Puerto Rican star, currently on his Movimiento tour, gave back some love to the Argentinian fans waiting for him at the gates of his hotel

BY
Loading the player...

No wonder he’s one of the most loved artists in the world - Ricky Martin is a talented hitmaker, but also has a heart made out of pure gold. The Puerto Rican megastar, who is conquering the world with his Movimiento Tour shared a moving clip while in Buenos Aires. “I was in my hotel room when suddenly I heard the noise,” he wrote alonside the video, “thank you for so much love, I adore you Argentina.” The camera follows Ricky through the corridors until he reaches the outside of the hotel where a roaring crowd is waiting to see their idol. The Tiburones singer, aware of the long hours they might have been waiting, approaches his fans and greets them with a smile on his face. Press play to see the full video and say, “Aaaaaaw.”

RELATED:

Ricky Martin inspired by Puerto Rico in new album

Ricky Martin's husband shares a new picture with youngest son baby Renn



More about
Read More