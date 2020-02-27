Sofia Vergara has a new home! A source confirmed to HOLA! USA that the Colombian actress will join the judge’s panel for season 15 of America’s Got Talent. Variety, also reports that in addition to the the star, Hedi Klum will make her return to the series, for the first time since 2008. The Hot Pursuit actress and the model will join judges, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. The exciting news comes after the 47-year-old said her final goodbyes to Modern Family after 11 seasons. The actress will join during season 15, following the exit of Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union.

In December, Sofia reportedly met with NBC and Fremantle. The discussion between the Colombian beauty and the executives involved a slew of projects, including the possibility of becoming a judge. “Sofia is so funny and impressed everyone,” a source told HOLA! USA. “She was really prepared and pointed out that her reactions to danger and comedy will be good television.”

The source continued: “Everyone is eager to figure out the future of the show and wants to move quickly with the decision. Adding that “NBC is in the business of Sofia. Initial reports also revealed that there was a possibility of the star working on Spanish-language projects with Telemundo.