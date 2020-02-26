With more than 81,000 cases of coronavirus reported globally, millions of people around the world are taking precautions when traveling, and celebrities are no exception. Celebs such as Raul de Molina, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson took to social media to share selfies of themselves wearing masks.

©@rauldemolina Raúl and his wife at the airport in Los Angeles

During their flight from Los Angeles to Miami, Raul de Molina and his wife Millie took the necessary precautions to avoid contagion. The television host posted a photo in which they both appear wearing masks and recommended that their followers be attentive to indications from authorities.

“Returning from Los Angeles, rather healthy than sick. Taking the coronavirus very seriously. Be informed, ” wrote the host of El Gordo y la Flaca.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who traveled to Paris a few hours ago, published an image in which he appears wearing a special mask to avoid contagion. The Shakespeare in Love actress wrote the following message next to her photo, in addition to sharing some security measures: “En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently.”

©@gwynethpaltrow Gwyneth gave a nod to her role in Contagionn

What did Gwyneth mean by she had previously had such experience? In 2011 she starred in the movie Contagion alongside Matt Damon. The plot of the film revolves around an unknown infection - similar to the flu - that she acquires during a business trip to Hong Kong.



©GettyImages The actress traveled to France to attend Harper's Bazaar’s exhibit in Musee Des Arts Decoratifs,

France has registered the first death of a French citizen due to coronavirus. According to La Vanguardia, this is the second death in France as in mid-February a tourist from China also lost his life from the disease.

The general director of Health, Jérôme Salomon, explained that the French citizen who died from the virus was a 60-year-old man who was in very serious conditions. The fatality is part of the three most recent confirmed cases in France, where there are a total of 17 infections.