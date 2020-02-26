Say cheese! Selfies are the best form of content – and these celebs know all of the tips and tricks. Everyone knows the science that goes behind a perfect picture (lighting + angles = post)! Still, there are times when the photos don’t look as good as those on the feeds of these big stars. Enter, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is one of the pioneers of selfies. Early in her career, the social media maven learned (and taught) the world the value of taking a picture by yourself.

JLo has since taken note and has taken the game by storm. It’s all about the perfect lighting for this Queen, who can perfect it in any situation, with any guest. Then there’s Justin Bieber. The grand master of the relaxed pic. The Yummy singer took his selfie game to the sheets, as his black and white photos from his bed rack up millions of likes. What to become a selfie superstar? Watch the video above!