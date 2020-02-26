Brazilian model and entrepreneur Gisele Bündchen and her husband Tom Brady are celebrating their ‘steel’ anniversary (steel is seen as the traditional gift couples give one another for their 11th anniversary to signify strength)! On Wednesday, February 26, the couple celebrated 11 years of married bliss with one another. The former Victoria Secret model and her hubby took to their respective social media profiles to share a special message to each other to commemorate the big day. The environmental activist and author shared a sweet throwback picture of her and Tom cutting into a cake after coming home as a married couple for the first time. The NFL quarterback shared two images of the couple — one of the place where they met and another of what their reality is now.

©@gisele Gisele and Tom tied the knot in 2009

In her caption, Gisele shared, “I can’t believe it's been 11 years since we devoured this delicious cake after we came home from our wedding. Happy anniversary love of my lifey!!! Thank you for making life so sweet! Te amo.” Not to be left behind, her husband Tom captioned his carousel post, “The first slide is where we met and the second slide is what we’ve become. You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of my Life.”