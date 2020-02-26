Kobe Bryant went through a lot of trouble to give wife Vanessa this gift

Like Ryan Gosling’s character Noah Calhoun from The Notebook, Kobe Bryant also went the extra mile for his love. While remembering her late husband at his and daughter Gianna’s celebration of life service on Monday, Vanessa Bryantopened up about a romantic gift the NBA star had given her one year for Valentine’s Day—the actual notebook, as well as blue dress and shoes that Rachel McAdams wore in the 2004 romance film, The Notebook. As it turns out, acquiring the famous dress wasn’t easy. The movie’s costume designer Karyn Wagner toldE! News, “[Kobe] had to go through a lot of trouble to get his hands on it."

©Getty Images Vanessa spoke about her husband’s romantic gift at his celebration of life memorial on Feb. 24

Karyn was unaware of the whereabouts of the custom dress prior to Vanessa’s eulogy. "I had zero idea. When I was finished with the movie, I put the dress in a box and it went into storage," she told The Hollywood Reporter. The designer was emotional upon hearing Vanessa discuss the sentimental gift and how it factored into her own love story. "I was already crying and when I heard that, I started crying even harder. It was just so beautiful," Karyn told E! News. "I just want to say how happy I am to have brought some joy to this beautiful couple. Listening to her eulogy, I was so honored. I am so sorry for her loss and I wish her all the healing light in the world." Karyn described the dress to The Hollywood Reporter as “one of the tentpoles” of the beloved movie, adding that “the color of that dress is about hope.”