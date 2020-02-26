Georgina Chapman is moving on over two years after she left her disgraced husband, Harvey Weinstein. According to People magazine, the Marchesa fashion designer is dating Oscar winner Adrien Brody, who starred in 2006’s Hollywoodland, which was co-produced by Harvey’s former entertainment company, Miramax Films. Georgina, 43, and The Pianist actor, 46, first sparked dating rumors last fall. People’s confirmation of their relationship status follows Harvey’s conviction earlier this week.

©Getty Images Georgina is reportedly dating Academy Award-winning actor Adrien Brody

The media mogul, 67, was found guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree on Monday. Over 80 women have accused Harvey of sexual assault and harassment following The New York Times’ bombshell exposé in 2017. As more women came forward, Georgina decided to split in 2017 from the Hollywood executive, whom she shares two children with. “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” she said in a statement to People at the time.

©Getty Images The fashion designer split from the movie producer in 2017

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2007, finalized their divorce in 2018. Months after Harvey’s scandal broke, Georgina sat down for an emotional interview with Vogue telling the outlet that she was “never” suspicious about her ex’s behavior. She said, “That’s what makes this so incredibly painful: I had what I thought was a very happy marriage.”

The mom of two noted that there was a part of her that was “terribly naive.” “I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief! And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be?” Georgina said. “What are people going to say to them?” The Marchesa co-founder added, “It’s like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can’t bear it for them!” While Georgina was left “humiliated and so broken” by the scandal, she did not want to be perceived as the “victim.” She explained, “Because I don’t think I am. I am a woman in a sh*t situation, but it’s not unique.”