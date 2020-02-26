There is no denying that Shakira is a powerhouse Latina. The Colombian-born singer has been making us dance and sing along to her music since the early 1990s and we’ve never been the same since (we’re looking at you Ojos Así). Although Shakira’s first two studio albums (Magia and Peligro) weren’t commercial successes, everything changed when ‘Shaky’ released Pies Descalzos. With her third album, the She Wolf singer went on to secure herself a 30-year career and taking her total net worth to over $300 million (as of 2020)!

©GettyImages Shakira first started singing in the early 90s and has gone on to sell over 70 million albums in her 30-year career

It wasn’t until Shakira released her Pies Descalzos album that fans and critics really started to take notice of Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll’s immense talent for songwriting and creating music. Her main source of income has been her singing and performing, and Shakira has gone on to sell close to 70 million albums (totaling in roughly over 125 million records) globally — definitely adding to that funda.