Her ‘hips don’t lie’ and neither does her bank account - find out how much Shakira is worth

The Colombian singer has racked up a pretty penny over the years

There is no denying that Shakira is a powerhouse Latina. The Colombian-born singer has been making us dance and sing along to her music since the early 1990s and we’ve never been the same since (we’re looking at you Ojos Así). Although Shakira’s first two studio albums (Magia and Peligro) weren’t commercial successes, everything changed when ‘Shaky’ released Pies Descalzos. With her third album, the She Wolf singer went on to secure herself a 30-year career and taking her total net worth to over $300 million (as of 2020)!

Shakira©GettyImages
Shakira first started singing in the early 90s and has gone on to sell over 70 million albums in her 30-year career
It wasn’t until Shakira released her Pies Descalzos album that fans and critics really started to take notice of Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll’s immense talent for songwriting and creating music. Her main source of income has been her singing and performing, and Shakira has gone on to sell close to 70 million albums (totaling in roughly over 125 million records) globally — definitely adding to that funda.

Shakira©GettyImages
Shakira met Gerard Pique, the love of her life and father to her two sons, on the set of her ‘Waka Waka’ video
Her most successful albums have been (in order of sales) Dónde Están Los Ladrones, Laundry Service, Fijación Oral and Oral Fixation. Shaky has other sources of income adding to her money bag like her touring deal with Live Nation, her time on the NBC show The Voice and other branded opportunities.

