The Baldwin family had an amazing day out at the happiest place on earth! Alec Baldwin was joined by his five children and his wife Hilaria Baldwin as they spent a sunny day at Disneyland. “Guess where we spent today,” the 61-year-old actor captioned a photo carousel. In the lead image, Alec and Hilaria’s boys, Leonardo and Rafael pose with one of the stars of the Disney film Cars. The following pictures include a sweet selfie with the actor and his baby girl Carmen, a photo of his children meeting Cinderella, and a view of his tiny gang, including his youngest Romeo, taking over the park.

©@hilariabaldwin The Baldwin gang had a magical day at Disneyland

One of the most special moments came with a photo of Alec and his 24-year-old daughter Ireland. Alec’s oldest daughter and her musician boyfriend joined the family for a fun day out. Ireland shared a few shots of her own next to the caption: “Disney.”

In the comments, Hilaria shared her excitement writing, “Epic.” The mother of five took to her page to sum up the day with a complete family photo. “Perhaps we are making funny faces…but I do believe we are all actually looking. @disneyland.” In the picture the gang poses in front of the magic castle. Adding cuteness, Ireland holds on to her little brother as they make the same face.

Alec and Hilaria have their hands full with their younger brood who range from age six to 12 months old. However, the pair make sure to shower Ireland, who the 30 Rock star welcomed with his ex-wife Kim Basinger, with love.