Cristiano Ronaldo’s little boy is on the road to stealing his social media crown. The soccer star’s nine-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has made his social media debut and already has 1 million followers. In a sweet video, the mini me greeted his followers – in four different languages. “Hello guys, this is my new account on Instagram. I hope you enjoy it, take care,” little Cristiano said to the camera, in English before signing off with a thumbs up. Following the English intro, the little social media star said the same message in Spanish, Portuguese and Italian.

©@minicristianoronaldo2010 Cristiano Jr officially has his own social media account

Just like any other massive social media star, @minicristianoronaldo2010 only follows five special people including his father, his father’s girlfriend Georgina, his grandmother and the Juventus Football club. In addition to his intro video, Cristiano has a post featuring his father and his three younger siblings. Captioned with only a tub emoji, the picture shows Cristiano Jr. and Sr. smiling in the tub with Eva, Alana and Mateo, who are all two years old.

In another post, Cristiano Jr. shows off his fashion sense next to his stepmom Georgina. “Milan Fashion Week.” In the photo, the mini star rocks a black blazer, distressed denim and a long gold chain. Georgina wore an all-white outfit that she paired with a see-through Louis Vuitton bag.