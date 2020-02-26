Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcomed their third child, a beautiful baby daughter on January 31, sharing their joy with fans by posting sweet family pictures of her arrival. However a subtle change in Anna Kournikova’s profile – she added her partner’s surname to her name – sparked rumors of a possible wedding. To clear up the confusion, Enrique’s sister Tamara Falcó has opened up on her brother’s situation in an interview published by our sister edition, ¡HOLA! Spain.

©GettyImages Tamara has a great relationship with her brother Enrique

“As far as I’m aware, my brother Enrique and Anna have not tied the knot,” she said. “I imagine that it’s different in the US, in the sense that you might want to have the same surnames as your children.” The Spanish singer and his partner of almost 20 years have always been extremely private people. In fact, it was Enrique’s older brother Julio José who confirmed the arrival of the couple’s third child during an interview with Chilean radio station ADN, “I am an uncle again,” he said when asked about his brother’s third child.