For Dayanara Torres, Tuesday was a very special day - as it was the day she completed her final treatment for skin cancer. For almost a year, the beauty queen received immunotherapy and radiotherapy to attack the stage three melanoma that was diagnosed at the start of 2019. Over the last 12 months, Dayanara was completely accompanied on her journey by loved ones; her kids Cristian and Ryan - from her relationship with Marc Anthony - siblings, and best friends, who stayed by her side to give strength and support along the way.

©@dayanarapr Cristian and Ryan accompanying their mom in her fight against cancer

During her final treatment, Dayanara received a beautiful surprise; her siblings Ricky and Joey traveled long distances to be be by her side.

“My brother Ricky flew from Puerto Rico to Los Angeles and my older brother Joey traveled from Arizona all to surprise and be with me today... It’s an important day for me #ItsAnewDay #CancerSucks #Guerrera #iGotThis #BeBrave,” she captioned for the clip of her brother’s surprise in her home in Los Angeles.

©n@dayanaraprn Dayanara Torres on treatment #9 with her mom, siblings, and a friend. The image corresponds from August of 2019

Through social media, the former Miss Universe shared a video of the moment where they surprised her. Clearly overcome by the sweet suprise, the mom-of-two squeals with delight and promptly bursts into tears as she hugs her brothers tightly.

Dayanara - who was crowned Miss Universe in 1993 - has had the support of her siblings from day one. Jeanette, Joey, and Jose have given her support and joined her in more than one treatment session.