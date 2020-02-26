For Dayanara Torres, Tuesday was a very special day - as it was the day she completed her final treatment for skin cancer. For almost a year, the beauty queen received immunotherapy and radiotherapy to attack the stage three melanoma that was diagnosed at the start of 2019. Over the last 12 months, Dayanara was completely accompanied on her journey by loved ones; her kids Cristian and Ryan - from her relationship with Marc Anthony - siblings, and best friends, who stayed by her side to give strength and support along the way.
During her final treatment, Dayanara received a beautiful surprise; her siblings Ricky and Joey traveled long distances to be be by her side.
“My brother Ricky flew from Puerto Rico to Los Angeles and my older brother Joey traveled from Arizona all to surprise and be with me today... It’s an important day for me #ItsAnewDay #CancerSucks #Guerrera #iGotThis #BeBrave,” she captioned for the clip of her brother’s surprise in her home in Los Angeles.
Through social media, the former Miss Universe shared a video of the moment where they surprised her. Clearly overcome by the sweet suprise, the mom-of-two squeals with delight and promptly bursts into tears as she hugs her brothers tightly.
Dayanara - who was crowned Miss Universe in 1993 - has had the support of her siblings from day one. Jeanette, Joey, and Jose have given her support and joined her in more than one treatment session.
The start of her struggle
It was in February of last year when the Puerto Rican star was diagnosed with skin cancer. She broke the news of how she learned of the diagnosis via her social media channels. At the time, Dayanara was engaged to producer Louis D’Esposito and he was the one who advised her to get the strange mole behind her knee checked.
“My fiance, Louis (D’Esposito) begged me a million times to make an appointment, and after a biopsy and surgery this past Tuesday, the results came back positive. Now we are waiting for news on what treatment I’m going to receive but they have already removed a great part of the back of my knee where tests have already been ran,” explained the model.
After the biopsy and the positive cancer results, the actress underwent surgery where they removed lymphnodes from her leg, leaving 77 stitches behind her knee, calf and thigh.
A year after this experiece, Dayanara Torres is ready to regain her health andbegin a new chapter of her life.