Thank you, Alexis Ohanian, for making our days brighter! Serena Williams’ husband has shared a new dad-and-daughter video that is the most adorable thing we have seen so far, just when we thought it was literally impossible for the little girl to be any cuter! In the new footage, we can see not only the artistic skills of the little one, but also that she’s a clever girl and she can count at least up to ten! In the hilarious video, we witness a bonding moment between Alexis and his daughter, both super focused on what appears to be an art session, but Olympia decides to turn the kitchen into a beauty parlor and gives her dad the most creative manicure. “Olympia, you giving me nail polish???” he laughs while his daughter applies a “lovely” shade of purple, “what do you know about nail polish?” he adds completely bemused. If you want to see what the adorable toddler decides to do next, be advised there’s a surprise ending - you just have to press play!