Marc Anthony is the King of Salsa and the King of collaborations! When it comes to cranking out hits of his own there’s no doubt that it can be done. With millions of albums sold, countless sold out shows and millions of fans who sing all the words to his songs, his musical royal title comes at no surprise.

In addition to solo hits, the 51-old-year salsero has made his mark with countless collaborations. Some of his most notable to date include Está Rico with Bad Bunny and Will Smith, Yo También with the King of Bachata, Romeo Santos and the classic No Me Ames with Jennifer Lopez. Celebrate and dance as we take a look at some of his best and biggest collaborations to date.