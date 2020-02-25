The world is still reeling from the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other aboard the helicopter that crashed in the hills of Calabasas, California, on Sunday, January 26. Fans, friends and fellow athletes have being coming to terms with the passing of one of the most revered NBA players of all time — namely famed NFL quarterback and husband to Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady. The New England Patriots player took to social media to share a poignant message about how the passing of the late Oscar-winner has affected him and what it has made him realize.

©@gisele Tom Brady has been married to Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen since 2009

The six-time Super Bowl winner began, “I have been deeply affected by the passing of Kobe, Gigi and the others in that tragic flight weeks ago. Since then, I’ve witnessed the well deserved outpouring of love and support for the families that had so much left to give, and it’s helped me reflect and gain perspective. I know that love peace and joy will always endure. And in this tragedy, I have learned so much. Why has this touched me in the way that it did? Why has it kept me up at night, and brought me so many tears?”

He continued, “ For some, these days are the pinnacle in their life, and theres nothing wrong with that but it’s clear to me, for Kobe, that was how he lived his life in every way. In his second chapter, you see even more. You saw his excitement for life, and for achieving in areas only he thought possible. He became more of an entrepreneur, media mogul, father, husband and mentor among other roles. And he didn’t stop with himself. Kobe didn’t care whether you were. a man or woman, boy or girl, black or white, rich or poor, ordinary or extraordinary, he wanted to help you become the best you could be. His mere presence had an effect on everybody he was around. He had the energy to recognize in others what they could not recognize in themselves.”