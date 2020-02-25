It’s been nearly six years since Eva Mendes starred on the big screen in 2014’s Lost River. The mom of two, who shares daughters Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, would be willing to return to acting...for the right role that is. "Acting is something that I will always love. It's just like now that I have children, I'm kind of extreme," she told Entertainment Tonight at the 2020 Create & Cultivate conference in Los Angeles. "There's just so many things I won't do. Like I won't do most of the movies I've done in the past. A lot of things are off that list and I don't want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don't want to do anything too sexual or sexual at all."

"So I'm basically like, 'Disney, I'm all yours, Disney,'" she continued. "That's all that's left." However, Eva, 45, doesn’t have her eyes set on playing a Disney Princess. "I'm more of the villain kinda type of girl," the actress shared. "I'm more of the Ursula type...I like the villains of the Disney movies. They're fun."

Aside from joining a Disney project, the Hollywood star would be onboard with a sequel to her and Will Smith’s 2005 hit Hitch. "You know what? It's time for a Hitch 2. I agree. Will, let's do this. Hitch 2,” she said. "It'd be like now in the world of all these dating apps. What would Hitch do? He'd be out of a job."

Since her last role, Eva has kept busy raising her daughters and designing for her New York & Company collection. When asked what she envisions for her “empire” in the next five years, the designer replied, “I don’t see an empire for myself and I think that’s more than okay and I think it’s something for me it’s just about following what my passion is at the time, but I don’t have this overall goal of having an empire.”

Eva added, “My ambition shifts from this to that at different times and I think part of the message that I like to get across is that you don't have to want to have everything. You don’t have to want to be this like super mom, super mogul. I'm not and I'm really happy this way…I'm super ambitious and, again, I love taking risks, I love the business side of everything I do. But having an empire is not the goal for me."