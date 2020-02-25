The Colombian-born singer Karol G first made waves in the music scene in 2013 when she collaborated with Reykon on the song 301 — and since then, it’s been an upward trend ever since. In 2017, she showed the world that she had what it took to hang with the big boys with her song Ahora Me Llama with Puerto Rican reggaetoneroBad Bunny. Since then, she has toured the world, established key partnerships with brands like Urban Decay and Ciroc and topped all the music charts with her ‘rump shaking’ tunes. With all of Karol’s endeavors, she has continued adding to her funda (aka bank account) totaling in a net worth of an estimated $8 million (as of 2019).

©GettyImages Karol G released her first song in 2013 with fellow Colombian Reykon

The 29-year-old singer has been putting in the work for the better part of the last decade (and more) and is now reaching a point in her career where she is reaping the benefits of all her hard work — within her career and personal life. Her debut album Unstoppable put her on the map as a singer to watch while her sophomore album Ocean solidified her star status, officially putting her on everyone’s radar. Since then, Karol can be seen singing to fans all over the world, as the face of top brands within various industries and just putting. in. the. work. to make sure she secures herself a bright future.