If you’ve been following Thalía on social media, then you know she loves sharing happy moments on her account. But sometimes these moments can take a slight sour turn just as it did with her latest post. You see, the Mexican singer-actress received a glittery, decked-out six-tier cake from Divine Delicacies adorned with all-things ‘80s, including a sign that read I heart the 80s, Pac Man, an old school cell phone and a boom box. The 48-year-old is seen being her usual cheerful self while trying to light up the sparklers on her cake before one of them falls and slightly burns her arm.
The video, which begins with Thalía lighting up the cake and dancing around it, then switches to a close up of her arm covered with a cotton pad. The star then exposes her minor burn covered in a gel or pomade.
Next to the clip she wrote, “The exact moment when the torch burnt my arm. But “the show must continue” and my mind overcomes the pain automatically. However, arriving at my house that night and even until today, the burn is a constant throbbing.” Even after burning herself, the mom-of-two continues to be her true happy self.
View this post on Instagram
Momento exacto cuando la antorcha me quemó el antebrazo. Pero “El show debe continuar” y mi mente se sobrepone al dolor automáticamente. ¡Lo que sí es que llegando a mi casa esa noche y hasta el día de hoy, la quemada está en una punzada constante! 🔥😱🤪 #laantorchahumana #ajua #tacañon
Fans of the Amor a la Mexicana singer immediately commented things like, “Wow put some gel or a shredded potato,” and “I love your professionalism. The pain comes later, first it’s the photo!”
Luckily, Thalía wasn’t severely injured and she was able to enjoy a piece of her cake, which looked delicious by the way.
Last week, the former telenovela hosted the 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro in Miami alongside Mr. 305, Pitbull. The brunette beauty glammed up in a series of sparkly head-turning looks, proving she is seriously ageless. Perhaps her secret to eternal youth is her always-positive attitude.