If you’ve been following Thalía on social media, then you know she loves sharing happy moments on her account. But sometimes these moments can take a slight sour turn just as it did with her latest post. You see, the Mexican singer-actress received a glittery, decked-out six-tier cake from Divine Delicacies adorned with all-things ‘80s, including a sign that read I heart the 80s, Pac Man, an old school cell phone and a boom box. The 48-year-old is seen being her usual cheerful self while trying to light up the sparklers on her cake before one of them falls and slightly burns her arm.

©@thalia Thalía shared a pic of her enormous ‘80s cake

The video, which begins with Thalía lighting up the cake and dancing around it, then switches to a close up of her arm covered with a cotton pad. The star then exposes her minor burn covered in a gel or pomade.

Next to the clip she wrote, “The exact moment when the torch burnt my arm. But “the show must continue” and my mind overcomes the pain automatically. However, arriving at my house that night and even until today, the burn is a constant throbbing.” Even after burning herself, the mom-of-two continues to be her true happy self.