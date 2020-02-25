George and Amal Clooney are going places — and taking their twins Ella and Alexander with them! According to La Vanguardia, the actor-director and the human rights lawyer touched down in municipality of Tazacorte, a town in La Palma, Spain in the Canary Islands on Sunday, February 16. The Men Who Stare at Goats actor is reportedly filming scenes for his upcoming Netflix film The Midnight Sky (also known as Good Morning, Midnight) in which he directs and plays the lead role. The couple and their children were said to be seen relaxing and enjoying a beautiful Spanish afternoon on one of the days during their time in the municipality.

©GettyImages George and Amal met in July 2013 at the actor’s home in Lake Como, Italy, when a friend introduced them

La Vanguardia reported that Amal and the twins were rarely seen outside of the hotel, but that George was out-and-about filming scenes for his new film that is in post-production. It is no surprise that the Amal and the kids have stayed behind because the couple has been notoriously private about their relationship since its inception in July 2013 when they first met. The two were introduced by a mutual friend who felt that George and Amal would make a good match. The rest was history.