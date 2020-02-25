Serena Williams got candid in a rare moment with her baby girl Alexis Olympia! The tennis champion took to her social media to share her an inside look at her life as a mama who does it all. “I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy. I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama @olympiaohanian. #nofilter #nomakeup #nohairbursh lol #justme.”

©@serenawilliams Serena Williams shared a candid mommy moment photo

In the photo, Serena’s baby girl Olympia sweetly sleeps in her mother’s arms. While the two-year-old rests, Serena stares out of the car window. Unlike many of her other mommy-inspired posts, the athlete does not look too thrilled. Other moms took to the comments to praise the star.

“You Go Mama,” one supportive user wrote. “Beautiful inside and out. We need more real mom content like this one the internet (to prepare us non moms),” Project Runway host Elaine Welteroth wrote. Gabrielle Union, Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Campbell and more chimed in with their support.

The candid post comes after Serena opened up about missing her daughter’s first steps. In a video partnership with Pampers, the working mom shared how she overcame the upsetting moment.

“My daughter, Olympia, she started walking around nine-and-a-half, ten months,” she says. “I was actually training for my match and then I got this video of Olympia and everyone saying, ‘oh she took her first steps,’ she says.