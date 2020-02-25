Wow. Dayanara Torres left everyone speechless during the MQBAS finale when she took to the stage with fellow judges Blanca Marroquín and Casper Smart dressed to impress in a tiny black sequined dress. Showing off her endless legs and killer moves on the dance floor, Marc Anthony’s ex-wife proved why she won the competition three years ago! “I promise you that as soon as I can move on, I will dance my heart out,” she wrote as a caption of the images she shared online, “here you have a little dance with arms and legs,” Dayanara added before including a “cancer sucks” hashtag and dedicating her performance to acclaimed producer Nelson Ruiz, who sadly passed away last year due to the illness. You can see Dayanara’s touching tribute just hitting the play button.

