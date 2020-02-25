Antonio Banderas is a straightforward kind of guy who has no problem opening up about aspects of his life, whether his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel, daughter Stella Banderas, stepdaughter Dakota Johnson, or even his terrifying heart attack. But the Pain and Glory star found himself addressing rumors about his finances thanks to a tongue-in-cheek joke he made about going “bankrupt” after buying a theater.

The actor, who invested in a new theater, Teatro del Soho Caixabank, in his hometown of Malaga, Spain and is producing and starring in a Spanish-language version of the musical A Chorus Line, had candidly spoken about the big investment he had made in order to make his dream come true. But he never expected his words to be taken so literally.

©antoniobanderas Antonio’s jokes about bankruptcy were a little bit misunderstood. Here he’s seen in rehearsal for his turn in a Spanish-language version of A Chorus Linen

“When I said that buying a theater venue was a ‘romantic way to go bankrupt’ I was just expressing with humor the huge efforts I have made to carry out this project in Malaga, but fortunately it does not reflect my economic situation,” he wrote on Twitter.

Antonio had been working on the ambitious project of taking the Broadway classic A Chorus Line to his hometown for almost a decade. After a successful season where he has directed, produced and performed the musical, he is currently on tour presenting the show in cities around Spain.