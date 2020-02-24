Vanessa Bryant made her first appearance since the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. On Monday, February 24, Vanessa took center stage inside of the Staples Center to remember her teenage daughter Gigi. “My baby girl Gianna Bryant is amazingly sweet and gentle soul, she always kissed me goodnight and good morning,” she told the crowd as she held back tears. “She knew how much they meant to me. She was daddy’s girl but I know how much she loved her mama.”

©GettyImages Vanessa Bryant remembered her daughter Gianna during the emotional memorial ceremony

In addition to loving her mother and siblings, Vanessa shared how much her little girl enjoyed baking. The mother-of-four shared how her Gianna made a full birthday cake for her father in August. While Vanessa shared how her daughter had her father’s competitiveness, the proud mom admired the qualities they shared. “Kobe always said she was me. She had my fire, personality and sarcasm. She had the best laugh.”

Vanessa added more about her baby girl noting that she loved Tik Tok dances, offering tips to the boys basketball team, being part of the student government association at her school, dance, gymnastics and softball.

In one of the more emotional moments, Vanessa shared that her daughter was excited to join her 17-year-old sister Natalia at high school next school year. Vanessa also noted a few more painful milestones she wouldn’t watch her daughter make. “We will not be able to see Gigi go to High School. We didn’t get the chance to teach her how to drive a car. I wont’ be able to tell her how gorgeous she looks on her wedding day,” she tearfully added. “I’ll never get to see my baby girl walk down the aisle, have a father daughter dance with her daddy.”