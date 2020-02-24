Vanessa Bryant’s attorneys have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned and operated the helicopter that crash on January 26, killing Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers. According to the Los Angeles Times, in a complaint filed against the Island Express Helicopter and Island Express Holding Corp alleged that the pilot Ara Zobayan failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the aircraft and was “negligent.”

©GettyImages Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter operator involved in Kobe and Gianna crash

The 27-count complaint will seek general damages, economic damages, punitive damages and more. “Defendant Island Express Helicopters’ breach of its duty and negligence caused the injuries and damages complained of herein and Plaintiffs’ deceased, Kobe Bryant, was killed as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan for which Defendant Island Express Helicopters is vicariously liable in all respects,” the lawsuit read.

Vanessa’s suit also noted that the pilot did not properly monitor the weather prior to taking off, failed to obtain proper weather data before taking off. In addition, the suit claims that the pilot failed to maintain control of the aircraft. News of the suit comes the same day that Kobe, Gianna, John, Kerri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christian Mauser and the pilot Ara Zobayan planned to be honored at the Staples Center with a special memorial.

Vanessa, 39, shares three other daughters with the late athlete. Since the passing of her husband and daughter, she has taken to social media to share sweet memories of her husband and their rising basketball star. Vanessa recently honored her husband and daughter with a change to the Mamba Sports Foundation.