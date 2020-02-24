Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena is in love! The 22-year-old Pepperdine graduate celebrated his one-year anniversary with girlfriend Nicky Dodaj on Sunday, February 23. Joseph marked the milestone with a heartfelt tribute on social media. Alongside a slideshow of photos with Nicky, he wrote: “One year with my partner in crime!!! Can’t wait for more the many more adventures, laughs and celebrations to come! I Love you 💕@nickydodaj 💕” Joseph’s girlfriend sweetly reacted to the post writing, “Love you cutie.”

The slideshow featured loved-up photos of the couple sharing a kiss at Disneyland, as well as a playful photo of Joseph showing off his strength lifting Nicky up on his shoulder while on a boat. One follower pointed out that the latter image was a recreation of one of The Terminator actor’s famous photos with fellow bodybuilder Betty Weider. “Love the reenactment of your dad! Great pic!🔥,” the social media user wrote.