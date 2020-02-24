Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena is in love! The 22-year-old Pepperdine graduate celebrated his one-year anniversary with girlfriend Nicky Dodaj on Sunday, February 23. Joseph marked the milestone with a heartfelt tribute on social media. Alongside a slideshow of photos with Nicky, he wrote: “One year with my partner in crime!!! Can’t wait for more the many more adventures, laughs and celebrations to come! I Love you 💕@nickydodaj 💕” Joseph’s girlfriend sweetly reacted to the post writing, “Love you cutie.”
The slideshow featured loved-up photos of the couple sharing a kiss at Disneyland, as well as a playful photo of Joseph showing off his strength lifting Nicky up on his shoulder while on a boat. One follower pointed out that the latter image was a recreation of one of The Terminator actor’s famous photos with fellow bodybuilder Betty Weider. “Love the reenactment of your dad! Great pic!🔥,” the social media user wrote.
Other pictures in the tribute included the young couple in costume and relaxing in robes with champagne, in addition to a solo shot of Nicky. Joseph and his girlfriend appeared to celebrate their anniversary on Sunday with brunch at The Rose Venice followed by bike riding. Nicky noted on Valentine’s Day that her romance with Arnold’s son first started in Malibu.
Arnold shares his lookalike son with his former housekeeper Mildred Baena, whom he had an affair with. The former California governor also has four children with his ex-wife Maria Shriver—Christopher Schwarzenegger, 22, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 26, Christina Schwarzenegger, 28, and 30-year-old Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is married to Marvel star Chris Pratt.