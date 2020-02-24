As a working mom, Serena Williams can’t escape missing some of her one-year-old daughter Olympia’s milestone moments. In a video in partnership with Pampers, the tennis champion opened up about missing her baby girl's first steps and how upset she was about not being present at the time. “My daughter, Olympia, she started walking around nine-and-a-half, ten months,” she says. “I was actually training for my match and then I got this video of Olympia and everyone saying, ‘oh she took her first steps,’ she says.

©@serenawilliams Serena’s daughter loves running around

She continued, “And I was like ‘Oh, I missed it.’ And I was heartbroken over it.” We all know the power of social media and how it can make you feel like you’re not alone. “I was talking about it on social media, and everyone was like, ‘Oh by the way, I missed my kid’s first steps too.’ It made me feel a lot better,” she explained.

Based on her pics, Serena’s little one, whom she shares with her husband Alexis Ohanian, seems to have all the energy in the world and is normally shown doing the most. “I don’t feel like I really missed anything cause she’s been running around like crazy ever since,” she added.