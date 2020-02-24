As a working mom, Serena Williams can’t escape missing some of her one-year-old daughter Olympia’s milestone moments. In a video in partnership with Pampers, the tennis champion opened up about missing her baby girl's first steps and how upset she was about not being present at the time. “My daughter, Olympia, she started walking around nine-and-a-half, ten months,” she says. “I was actually training for my match and then I got this video of Olympia and everyone saying, ‘oh she took her first steps,’ she says.
She continued, “And I was like ‘Oh, I missed it.’ And I was heartbroken over it.” We all know the power of social media and how it can make you feel like you’re not alone. “I was talking about it on social media, and everyone was like, ‘Oh by the way, I missed my kid’s first steps too.’ It made me feel a lot better,” she explained.
Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia freaks out over sudden rain shower – but dad Alexis hilariously comes to the rescue
Based on her pics, Serena’s little one, whom she shares with her husband Alexis Ohanian, seems to have all the energy in the world and is normally shown doing the most. “I don’t feel like I really missed anything cause she’s been running around like crazy ever since,” she added.
Meghan Markle’s BFF often shares tidbits of her adorable toddler and the realities of mom life.
Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia in her baby shark outfit is the cutest thing you’ll see today
“I am not sure who took this picture but working and being a mom is not easy,” she wrote next to a photo of her and Olympia sleeping in her arms. “I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama @olympiaohanian.”
It may still be too soon to tell whether Olympia will follow after her famous mom’s footsteps, but we wouldn’t be surprised. Being both her mom and her aunt Venus Williams are pros at the sport, she would have the best coaching in the biz, wouldn’t you agree?