Lele Pons is keeping it real on social media! The influencer took to social media to profile to give her followers a laugh. “My expectations vs. reality from past years…” In the photo carousel, the 23-year-old shared a series of pictures that perfectly sum up the Internet trend. In the first shot, Lele rocks a sexy black bikini as she looks into the camera while holding on to the edge of the pool. In the picture on the right, her hair is wet, makeup is smeared and she looks nothing like the first photo.

©@lelepons Lele Pon shared hilarious expectation vs reality photos

In another series, Lele shows the difference between taking pictures in the bed while rocking Ivy Park. The comedian also shared pictures from the gym and that stark reality that comes with wearing a red dress. Followers took to the comments to share their hilarious reactions.

“I love how real you are,” one fan wrote. “Reality hits hard,” another took to the comments to share. One of Lele’s fans wrote “Hey your expectations worked out really good.” Lele often shares hilarious pictures mixed with sexy shots. The Venezuelan beauty took to her social media to share a few pictures from summer in her bikinis. “Missing summer times (who else?),” she captioned that photo carousal.