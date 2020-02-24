There is nothing that Karol G can’t do and she proves that in her latest video post on her @karolg social media account. While flying Tusa Airlines, the Vibra Continente singer takes the time to remind us that safety comes first while sporting a red and blue color-blocked tracksuit and matching red shades. She’s also seen rocking these killer blue nails that compliment her stunning engagement ring from fiancé and reggaetonero Anuel AA. Karol fills us in that Tusa Airlines is “El avión del Perreo,” making us want to book our tickets asap and continue “gastando la funda.” One can only wonder who else we would see aboard the flight — J Balvin and Maluma would definitely make great travel companions, don’t you think?

