When The Way Back star Ben Affleck appeared on TV’s popular El Gordo y la Flaca, he talked about not just his professional plans but also some pretty personal topics – including not just his painful split from Jennifer Garner, but also his famous relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Fans from the early ‘00s remember the original “Bennifer” who were engaged and ready for an A-list wedding when they suddenly split in 2004.

Speaking in Spanish on the Univision show, Ben remarked of his famous ex: “I like Jennifer Lopez a lot and it’s great to see her getting the respect that she deserves.”

©GettyImages Ben and Jen – known as ‘Bennifer’ – split in 2004 just before they were set to wed

When asked about JLo’s upcoming wedding with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, he commented: “She is a great woman, and it seems that she is very happy with her boyfriend. I wish them the best with their new marriage.”

But is he planning on attending his ex’s wedding? Alex has revealed that both he and Jennifer are open to inviting their former loves to the nuptials. But Gone Girl star Ben didn’t reveal whether he’s on the guest list, simply saying: “Good luck!”