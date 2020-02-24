For Jennifer Lopez’s family, February, 22 was a very special date. The Hustlers’ star’s children Max and Emme Muñiz-twins she shares with Marc Anthony - turned 12 and to mark the day, Jennifer organised the dreamiest birthday party you can imagine for her beloved “coconuts.” The On the Floor hitmaker shared a sweet video with her fans to show how her children spent the day and how the family enjoyed a day of love and pure happiness.
“Yesterday was a great day,” she wrote as way of an introduction to the beautiful clip. White and blue balloons as well as the twin’s names in silver inflatables welcomed the guests to Max and Emme’s party. Standout moments included Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Lupita Rodriguez lovingly crushing her grandchildren in a sweet embrace after handing them some Harry Potter presents. And doting mom Jennifer Lopez making sure everything is perfect while staying in the background in order not to ‘interfere’ with her near-teen twins’ celebrations.
While Emme and her friends swim in the pool, Max plays video games with his gang in the coolest Teepee set up in the living room. There was a bubble tea and ramen bar for the young guests as well as impressive custom cakes, white with delicate flowers on top for her, and with video game decorations for him. The girls also enjoyed a beauty session and even got “on the floor” with grandma Lupita, who showed off her amazing dancing skills!
To end the day, Max and Emme blew out the candles surrounded by their friends, all ready for a sleepover party in their pajamas. What a day to remember. Happy birthday twins!