For Jennifer Lopez’s family, February, 22 was a very special date. The Hustlers’ star’s children Max and Emme Muñiz-twins she shares with Marc Anthony - turned 12 and to mark the day, Jennifer organised the dreamiest birthday party you can imagine for her beloved “coconuts.” The On the Floor hitmaker shared a sweet video with her fans to show how her children spent the day and how the family enjoyed a day of love and pure happiness.

©jlo Emme and her friends had a proper pampering session with face masks and bubble tea

“Yesterday was a great day,” she wrote as way of an introduction to the beautiful clip. White and blue balloons as well as the twin’s names in silver inflatables welcomed the guests to Max and Emme’s party. Standout moments included Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Lupita Rodriguez lovingly crushing her grandchildren in a sweet embrace after handing them some Harry Potter presents. And doting mom Jennifer Lopez making sure everything is perfect while staying in the background in order not to ‘interfere’ with her near-teen twins’ celebrations.