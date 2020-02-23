Jennifer Lopez’s beloved twins Emme and Max were showered with love as they turned 12 on Saturday, February 22. The 50-year-old superstar proudly placed her delightful duo centerstage, wishing them all the best on her social media. “I know you’re 12 years old today but you will always be my babies,” JLo wrote, relating to mom’s everywhere. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL COCONUTS!!!” The message was accompanied by the sweetest throwback photo of when the pair were actually tiny tots.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez and her children Max and Emme



The mama from the block dotes over a bundled up baby Max and Emme in the birthday homage. In addition to the mass of fan comments, her star pals were quick to jump on the greetings train. Jeweler to the stars Lorraine Schwartz wrote: “Wow! Can’t believe it’s 12 years <3 Hbd to the twins!” Meanwhile, former Victoria Secret Angel Lily Aldridge simply left a heap of hearts. Model Rudy Bundini sent them all the best, writing: “Bless them.”

Alex Rodriguez was obviously in the mix of notable birthday wishes. Jen’s fiancé shared a lovely tribute to his future stepchildren, writing: “Happy Birthday Emme & Max!!!!! I’m so proud of both of you and so lucky to be a part of yourlife.” He capped it off with: “I love you!”