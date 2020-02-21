Camila Alves has a twin! The model took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture from her childhood and fans couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between her and her and Matthew McConaughey’s ten-year-old daughter Vida. “#TBT Sometimes I wonder where my cheeks come from!! I guess I always had them!! How cute am I in this picture!! Hair for days!!/Às vezes me pergunto de onde vêm minhas bochechas !! Elas sempre estavam aí !! E esse cabelo gente!! #throwback.”

©@camilamcconaughey Camila Alves shared a sweet throwback picture

In the photo, baby Camila smiles big as she looks into the camera. Camila’s long brown hair and bright eyes are a perfect match to their daughter. In December, Camila and Matthew’s little girl made a rare appearance on social media – proving that she still looks like her mother.

In a holiday baking video, Camila hilariously teases her mother-in-law about her lack of baking and instruction giving. As the Brazilian model pans the camera, fans get a look at little Vida who smiles and continues to help her mother out as they make a cake for her brother.

Camila and Matthew are proud parents to Levi, 11, and seven-year-old Livingston. The pair, who have been married since 2012, mainly keep their children out of the spotlight. Fans get a little look at the family when the proud mom shares throwback pictures in honor of their birthdays or they make a quick appearance on social media.