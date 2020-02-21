Camila Alves has a twin! The model took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture from her childhood and fans couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between her and her and Matthew McConaughey’s ten-year-old daughter Vida. “#TBT Sometimes I wonder where my cheeks come from!! I guess I always had them!! How cute am I in this picture!! Hair for days!!/Às vezes me pergunto de onde vêm minhas bochechas !! Elas sempre estavam aí !! E esse cabelo gente!! #throwback.”
In the photo, baby Camila smiles big as she looks into the camera. Camila’s long brown hair and bright eyes are a perfect match to their daughter. In December, Camila and Matthew’s little girl made a rare appearance on social media – proving that she still looks like her mother.
In a holiday baking video, Camila hilariously teases her mother-in-law about her lack of baking and instruction giving. As the Brazilian model pans the camera, fans get a look at little Vida who smiles and continues to help her mother out as they make a cake for her brother.
Camila and Matthew are proud parents to Levi, 11, and seven-year-old Livingston. The pair, who have been married since 2012, mainly keep their children out of the spotlight. Fans get a little look at the family when the proud mom shares throwback pictures in honor of their birthdays or they make a quick appearance on social media.
In 2018, Matthew opened up about the teamwork that goes behind raising children with his wife. “Certain times, they need a buddy. At the same time, I’m 48. If I don’t know better, what’s evolution for,” he said on Good Morning America. “My wife and I have a similar moral bottom line. When kids try to good cop, bad cop ya, we’re on the same page. If they try to play us, we give the same answer. We also have a lot of fun. We can shape them, but they are who they are.”