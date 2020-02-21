Anuel AA and Karol G’s wedding is one of the most anticipated after the singer published in early January that "this year there will be a wedding." Since then, their fans are on eagle watch and are eager to learn more details that both Latin artists share in their social media, looking for any possible clues of them walking down to the altar. That’s why, when walking through the winners' room after receiving an award at Premio Lo Nuestro, the question about their plans was almost inevitable.

"That's between her and me ... I miss her anyway," said the singer after being questioned about the possible date. The question didn’t seem entirely pleasant to him; However, their relationship is one of the public's favorites, and he continued with some responses related to the wedding.

©anuel_aa_0fficial Anuel AA surprised Karol G on her 29th birthday with a lavish gift

What the singer did reveal is that he and his girlfriend want their ceremony to be intimate and with close family and friends. "Small and with only close people," he said after being asked if he wanted a big party.

Anuel AA, Karol G and the details that remain secret

While neither of them has confirmed whether they have already started planning for the big day, Anuel AA didn’t seem very happy about answering questions related to the heart. For that reason, when the press continued asking about the subject and wanted to know about the place where they might say, " I do," he answered with a sarcastic tone.