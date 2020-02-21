Fans finally got what they have been waiting for. On Thursday, February 20, Selena Gomez released a full studio version of her 2016 song Feel Me. “On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that you guys haven’t stopped talking about since,” she wrote via social media. “Soo you asked and I listened. Today, Feel Me is out online and vinyl everywhere.” Fans first heard the song when the single added it to her set during her last tour. In addition to being available everywhere, Selena released an official lyric video for the track.

In the up-tempo single, Selena sings about a wanting an unfaithful ex to feel sorry for the way they treated her. “No one loved you like I loved you/Never cheat never lie/Never put no one above you/I gave you space and time,” she sings in the opening lines of the song as she talks to the lover who now misses her.

“Every time your lips touch another/I want you to feel me/Every time you dance with somebody/I want you to feel me.” It didn’t take long for fans to get the single on the YouTube’s most trending video list. There is no telling who Selena is singing about on the song.

At the time of its released, Selena had ended things with on-again, off again boyfriend Justin Bieber. In 2016, she was linked to Samuel Krost. The Rare singer’s last boyfriend was singer The Weeknd. Selena marked her return to music – following her four-year break – with the release of her latest album Rare in February.