Chespirito

Google Doodle honors legendary writer-comedian Roberto Gomez Bolaños

The Mexican writer and comedian is still one of the most influential humorists of all time

BY

Roberto Gómez Bolaños, better known for his stage name of Chespirito, is being honored in today’s Google Doodle, and we couldn’t be more proud. The legendary Mexican actor is considered to be one of the most influential humorists of all time in the Spanish language. Aside from being an actor, he was a comedian, screenwriter, film director and playwright, among other creative titles. From their inception until today, his iconic television characters, including El Chavo del Ocho and Chapulin Colorado, have filled Spanish-speaking homes with loads of joy and plenty of laughs.

Roberto Gomez Bolaños with Florinda Meza©GettyImages
Roberto poses with his wife Florinda Meza, who was also his co-star

Today's date, February 21, 2020, marks what would have been the late writer’s 91st birthday. He passed away on November 28, 2014, at the age of 85. If you’ve ever wondered where Chespirito comes from, it’s a derivative of “Little Shakespeare.”

MORE:

Mexican designer Ricardo Seco pays homage to El Chapulin Colorado

His passion for writing and recognizable talent are what led him to his non-comparable success. His classic character, El Chapulin Colorado, even inspired Mexican fashion designer Ricardo Seco in his Fall 2019 collection.

Chespirito©GettyImages
Thousands of people attended his funeral in Mexico City

His classic character, El Chapulin Colorado, has even inspired the fashion crowd. Mexican fashion designer Ricardo Seco honored the iconic character with his Fall 2019 collection. Next to an image of El Chapulin standing on the Brooklyn Bridge, he wrote, “Inspired by a character with which I grew up with, dreamt with and have never forgotten, el Chapulin Colorado.”

MORE:

Thalía meets her childhood crush John Travolta at Premio Lo Nuestro: see the encounter

Ricardo’s feelings are shared amongst many who grew up watching Chespirito’s hilarious T.V. shows, which are just as relevant today as they were back in the ‘70s when they first debuted. More of his iconic characters include Doctor Chapatin, Chómpiras and El Chanfle among others.

Roberto Gomez Bolaños’ approach to humor is timeless, and there’s no question his legacy continues to live on! Bravo, Google!

More about
Read More
back to

CELEBRITIES