Roberto Gómez Bolaños, better known for his stage name of Chespirito, is being honored in today’s Google Doodle, and we couldn’t be more proud. The legendary Mexican actor is considered to be one of the most influential humorists of all time in the Spanish language. Aside from being an actor, he was a comedian, screenwriter, film director and playwright, among other creative titles. From their inception until today, his iconic television characters, including El Chavo del Ocho and Chapulin Colorado, have filled Spanish-speaking homes with loads of joy and plenty of laughs.

©GettyImages Roberto poses with his wife Florinda Meza, who was also his co-star

Today's date, February 21, 2020, marks what would have been the late writer’s 91st birthday. He passed away on November 28, 2014, at the age of 85. If you’ve ever wondered where Chespirito comes from, it’s a derivative of “Little Shakespeare.”

His passion for writing and recognizable talent are what led him to his non-comparable success. His classic character, El Chapulin Colorado, even inspired Mexican fashion designer Ricardo Seco in his Fall 2019 collection.

©GettyImages Thousands of people attended his funeral in Mexico City

