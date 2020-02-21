Kelly Ripa proves Mark Consuelos is ageless in throwback photo

Mark Consuelos is ageless—and Kelly Ripa’s latest post is proof. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host took to social media on Thursday to share a throwback of her 48-year-old husband and their two oldest kids—Michael and Lola—from a 2001 family vacation in Hawaii. Alongside the picture, Kelly wrote: “#tbt 2001 Hawaii with #daddy 🌴🐚🍍🌺🐬🐋💕.”
Fans flooded the comments section with many pointing out that Mark looks the same nearly two decades later. “Daddy does not age!” one wrote, while another commented, “One of these three people hasn’t aged a day in nearly 20 years!” Mark also reacted to the photo simply writing, “OMG!!!!♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.” Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna commented, “#Hawaiiandaddy 🔥,” to which Kelly replied, “@lisarinna my favorite kind 😂.”
During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year, Mark joked about how he and Kelly have managed to look “smoking hot for 30 years.” “We have blood transfusions of 14-year-olds,” he joked, before adding, “I don’t know, we work out.”
Kelly, 49, who has also been praised for her ageless beauty, recently spoke to People magazine about her diet. “I really believe in an alkaline diet,” she told the outlet. “I believe inflammation is one of the great killers of people, in different ways. Whether it’s digestive problems, or heart health, or brain inflammation. Inflammation really affects your body in totality, so I try to maintain a really alkaline diet.” Kelly added, “It’s so important, and you don’t realize it until you make those changes, and you’re suddenly like, ‘Oh my god, I feel so great.’” Perhaps that’s the secret to her fountain of youth!