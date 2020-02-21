The 32nd installment of Premio Lo Nuestro had not one, not two, but three hosts. Thalia, Pitbull and Alejandra Espinoza took the stage to celebrate one of the biggest nights for Latin music. Among the singer like Daddy Yankee, J Balvin and Anuel, who were waiting to see if they’d take home the big prize, was John Travolta. Yes, you read it right. The American actor joined the Latin party and fulfilled one of Thalia's biggest dreams. For years, the singer has declared herself an admirer of his work and finally had the opportunity to meet him in person ... but her meeting was not as she expected!

©GettyImages Pitbull and Thalía were hosts at Premio Lo Nuestro

How did this meeting take place, you ask? The singer and the Saturday Night Fever star connected in the dressing rooms of Premio lo Nuestro, at the American Airlines Arena. The exact moment was captured by Tommy Mottola, the Thalia’s husband, who posted the photo on his profile and added the following message: “Thalia meets her childhood idol John Travolta in the locker rooms of PLN #premioslonuestro #miami #dannyzuko # awards.”

©@tommymottola Thalía’s husband captured the moment his wife was speaking to her childhood crush

To much of our surprised, this encounter happened thanks to Tommy, who arrived at Thalía's dressing room accompanied by the legendary actor. “One of my dreams was to meet John Tavolta ... All my fanatic life, I was Sandy. Tommy enters and says: 'Ah, I bring you your crush' Comes in with him and I was in a bra! I never picture it that way,” Thalia said in a video on her networks.

While on stage with Pitbull during the opening of the show, the Mexican beauty took the opportunity to ask John a big question, could she be his "Sandy,” referencing to Grease, to which he replied “yes.”



©GettyImages John Travolta took the stage to perform with ‘Mr. 305’

Travolta not only 'conquered' the heart of Thalia, but also demonstrated that he had skills with a microphone. The American actor joined Pitbull and they sang some hits together.