Enrique Iglesias has gone back to work weeks after having welcomed his latest bundle of joy with his love former tennis star Anna Kournikova. Enrique recently took to social media to share a video of him traveling the world. Although the Could I Have This Kiss Forever singer took some time off of work to bring in his third child, a baby girl, at the end of January. But on Thursday, February 20, Enrique shared that he is “on the road again” having left Anna (with some help) and his three babies.

The video, captioned, “On the road again, somewhere in the world,” shows the Después Que Te Perdí singer in a moving car with a stunning desert backdrop. The video then zooms past the singer to show more of the desert scenery and its tranquil beauty. In the video, Enrique is also seen sitting placidly as he enjoys his ride to an undisclosed location. Fans everywhere flocked to the comments section so share their well wishes and safe travels — hoping that the singer would be visiting their country.